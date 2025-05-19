Hogs Leaking Lower at Midday

Lean hog futures are down 40 to 90 cents so far on Monday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $94.91 on Monday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 24 cents on May 15, at $91.26.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data showed the large money managers in lean hog futures and options adding a total of 10,464 contracts to their net long position by Tuesday. As of May 13th, that net long stood at 81,086 contracts.

The Friday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout value was back up $1.67 at $101.79. All primals were reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter for last week was estimated at 2.409 million head by the USDA. That was down 38,000 head from the previous week and 3,357 head below the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs are at $99.425, down $0.900,

Jul 25 Hogs are at $103.575, down $0.600

Aug 25 Hogs is at $103.200, down $0.425,

