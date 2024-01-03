Hogs Hungover for Start of New Year

Hogs fell by $1.65 to $2.65 across the front month futures on Tuesday to start the new year in a hole. That left the Feb contract with a 3.9% loss for the day. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Tuesday morning was withheld to protect confidentiality; on Friday the quote was $43.57. The CME Lean Hog Index for 12/27 was $65.57, down by 14 cents.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Tuesday was 34 cents stronger to $85.10. FI slaughter was 492k head for Tuesday, and none for the 1st. The week’s total was up from 451k last week and below the 508k head during the same week last year.

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $65.325, down $2.650,

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $72.500, down $2.350

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $79.825, down $1.900,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

