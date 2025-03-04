News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Holds Gains into Monday’s Close

March 04, 2025 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hogs bounced back on Monday, closing with contracts up a tick to 32 cents. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.41 on Monday afternoon by the USDA, down $1.61 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up by a nickel from the previous day on February 27 at $89.44. 

President Trump has indicated he will follow through with the tariffs on Mexico and Canada. There has yet to be any retaliatory measures from either country ahead of the potential implementation though pork is thought to see some impact.

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

The Monday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout value from USDA was $1.37 higher at $99.79 per cwt. The belly led the charge higher, up $5.55, with the rib the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter at 490,000 head. That is even with last Monday and 4,836 head above the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $83.700, up $0.025,

May 25 Hogs  closed at $87.675, up $0.250

Jun 25 Hogs  closed at $95.350, up $0.325,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.