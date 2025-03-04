Hogs Holds Gains into Monday’s Close

Lean hogs bounced back on Monday, closing with contracts up a tick to 32 cents. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.41 on Monday afternoon by the USDA, down $1.61 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up by a nickel from the previous day on February 27 at $89.44.

President Trump has indicated he will follow through with the tariffs on Mexico and Canada. There has yet to be any retaliatory measures from either country ahead of the potential implementation though pork is thought to see some impact.

Commodity Bulletin:

The Monday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout value from USDA was $1.37 higher at $99.79 per cwt. The belly led the charge higher, up $5.55, with the rib the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter at 490,000 head. That is even with last Monday and 4,836 head above the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $83.700, up $0.025,

May 25 Hogs closed at $87.675, up $0.250

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $95.350, up $0.325,

