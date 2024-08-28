Hogs Holding Higher at Midweek

Lean hog futures are up 7 to 40 cents on the session. The national average base hog price was not reported on Wednesday morning on no volume, with the 5-day rolling average at $81.19. The CME Lean Hog Index was $87.82 on August 26, down 4 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up 44 cents the Wednesday AM report at $96.49 per cwt. The picnic and butt primals were the only reported lower, with the rib up $3.02 to lead the way to the upside. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 479,000 head, bringing the week to date total to 958,000 head. That is 7,000 head above the previous week and 2,618 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $82.150, up $0.075,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $72.000, up $0.350

Feb 25 Hogs is at $74.600, up $0.400,

