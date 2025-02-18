Hogs Holding Gains on Tuesday’s Midday

Lean hog futures are trading with 50 to 85 cent gains at midday. The Tuesday morning national average base hog negotiated price was not listed due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 72 cents higher on February 14 at $89.49

The large managed money speculators in the lean hog market were adding 7,297 contracts to their net long in futures and options as of 2/11. That position was 102,626 contracts as of Tuesday.

Tuesday morning’s USDA FOB plant pork cutout value was $1.65 lower at $100.82 per cwt. The picnic and rib primals were reported higher, with the rest reported lower. USDA’s Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 490,000 head. That was 1,000 head below last week but up 6,006 head the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs are at $93.450, up $0.850,

May 25 Hogs are at $96.925, up $0.500

Jun 25 Hogs is at $105.350, up $0.675,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.