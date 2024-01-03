Hogs Holding 20c in Red

News & Insights

January 03, 2024 — 02:26 pm EST

Midday hog futures are sitting 20 to 40 cents in the red, but are off the session lows by 50-60 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $44.20 on Wednesday morning, with no comparison as Tuesday was withheld to protect confidentiality. The CME Lean Hog Index for 12/29 was $65.05, a 30c decrease. 

Pork cutout futures are 1% to 2.3% weaker so far at midday. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $2.33 weaker on Wednesday morning. for Tuesday was 34 cents stronger to $85.10. FI slaughter was 492k head for Tuesday, and none for the 1st. The week’s total was up from 451k last week and below the 508k head during the same week last year. 

Feb 24 Hogs  are at $65.175, down $0.150,

April 24 Hogs  are at $72.375, down $0.125

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  is at $79.000, down $0.825,

 

