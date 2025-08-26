Hogs Hold Higher on Monday as Traders Look to Tuesday Action

Lean hog futures saw some strength on Monday, with contracts up 20 to 40 cents in the front months. Preliminary open interest rose 2,405 contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $105.67 in the Monday PM report, down $1.99 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 48 cents at $107.84 on August 21.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Monday morning was up $1.28 at $114.17 per cwt. The rib and belly were the only primals reported lower, with the picnic up $7.36. USDA estimated hog slaughter for Monday at 455,000 head. That was 26,000 head below last week and down 20,636 head from the same Monday last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $91.400, up $0.200,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $84.750, up $0.375

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $87.500, up $0.375,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.