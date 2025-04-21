Hogs Hold Higher on Monday

Lean hog futures saw gains of a tick to 65 cents in the front months on Monday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $83.59 on Monday afternoon, up 24 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 25 cents from the previous day at $85.46 on April 17.

Friday’s Commitment of Traders data showed specs adding back 3,960 contracts to their net long position as of 4/15 to a net position of 40,222 contracts.

Monday afternoon’s pork cutout report from USDA was 61 cents lower, at $96.39. The loin, butt, and belly primals were reported lower, with the rib leading the charge higher, up $9.66. Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter from USDA was estimated at 356,000 head. That was down 131,000 head from last week and 125,333 head below the same week last year.

May 25 Hogs closed at $91.025, up $0.625,

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $98.050, up $0.025

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $98.250, up $0.150,

