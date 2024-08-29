Hogs Hold Gains at Thursday’s Close

Lean hog futures closed out the Thursday session with gains of 50 to 62 cents. The national average base hog price was reported at $76.55 on Thursday afternoon, down $1.20 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $87.45 on August 27, down 37 cents from the day prior.

Weekly Export Sales data showed a total of 42,244 MT in pork bookings in the week ending on August 22, an 8-week high. Pork export shipments were at a 3-week high at 29,266 MT in that week.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up 61 cents the Thursday PM report at $95.89 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were reported lower, with the other 4 primals reported anywhere from 64 cents to $1.87 higher. USDA estimated the Thursday FI hog slaughter at 485,000 head, bringing the week to date total to 1.916 million head. That is 12,000 head below the previous week and 16,804 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $82.175, up $0.500,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $72.550, up $0.625

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $75.000, up $0.500,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.