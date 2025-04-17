Stocks

Hogs Hold Gains on Thursday

April 17, 2025 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures saw slightly Thursday gains with contracts up 7 to 25 cents, as June was up $4.70 this week. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Thursday afternoon with the 5-day rolling average at $84.74. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 28 cents from the previous day at $85.09 on April 15. The markets will be closed on Good Friday.

This morning’s Export Sales report showed a total of just 20,548 MT sold in the week ending on April 10, a 4-week low. Japan was the top buyer of 7,100 MT, with 3,200 MT sold to Mexico. Shipments came in a 30,934 MT, which was back up from the week prior. Of that total, 11,100 MT was headed to Mexico, with 5,300 MT to South Korea.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Thursday morning’s pork cutout report from USDA was 74 cents higher, at $92.78. The loin and butt primals were reported lower, with the belly leading the charge to the upside, up $6.28. USDA’s federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 475,000 head for Thursday, with the week to date total at 1.937 million head. That is down 14,000 head from last week but 1,016 head above the same week last year.

May 25 Hogs  closed at $90.400, up $0.250,

Jun 25 Hogs  closed at $98.025, up $0.075

Jul 25 Hogs  closed at $98.100, up $0.200,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.