Hogs Hold Gains on Monday

Lean hog futures settled the Monday session with contracts up a tick to 62 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was down 18 cents in the Monday PM report at $107.70. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 3 cents at $109.80 on August 14.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Monday afternoon was back down 4 cents at $116.36 per cwt. The ham and belly were lower, with the rest heading higher. USDA estimated hog slaughter for the Monday at 481,000 head. That was 1,000 head below last week and down 3,892 head from the same Monday last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $90.125, up $0.025,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $83.450, up $0.425

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $86.250, up $0.625,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.