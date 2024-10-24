Hogs Higher on Wednesday

Lean hog futures posted gains of a nickel to $1.05 on Wednesday in the front months, with a few deferreds down 7 to 10 cents. The national average base hog price was reported at $77.84 on Wednesday afternoon, up 73 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.34 on October 21, up 11 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was reported at $98.22 per cwt in the Wednesday AM release, back up 95 cents from the day prior. The rib, butt, and ham were all reported lower, by a range of 15 cents to $1.20, with the picnic leading the way to the upside, $3.52 higher. USDA estimated the Wednesday FI hog slaughter at 489,000 head, with this week’s total at 1.465 million head. That is up 19,000 head from the previous week and 9,527 head larger than the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $80.175, up $1.050,

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $83.400, up $0.600

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $86.525, up $0.300,

