Hogs Higher at Tuesday’s Midday

Lean hog futures are up 27 cents in the front month April contract, with the rest of the front months up $1.45 to $2.40. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was down 37 cents from the day prior at $88.08 in the Tuesday AM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 28 cents from the previous day on March 28 at $88.50.

The Tuesday morning pork cutout print from USDA was down 53 cents at $96.92 per cwt. The ham and belly were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated the Monday Federally inspected hog slaughter at 469,000 head. That was down 4,000 head from last Monday and 108,027 head above the same week last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Apr 25 Hogs are at $88.000, up $0.275,

May 25 Hogs are at $89.850, up $1.450

Jun 25 Hogs is at $97.600, up $2.325,

