Stocks

Hogs Higher on Thursday

December 18, 2025 — 06:12 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are up 85 cents to $1 so far on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was down $1.90 in the Thursday morning report at $68.27. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 47 cents on December 16 at $83.87. 

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 30,646 MT of pork sold in the week ending on 11/27 for 2025, with 2,351 MT for 2026 delivery. Shipments were tallied at a 9-week low at 27,091 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

CFTC data, now just 2 weeks old, showed spec funds at a net long of 46,650 contracts in lean hog futures and options as of the week ending on December 2. That was a drop of 3,543 contracts from the week prior. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was $2.18 higher to $100.72 per cwt. The belly and picnic primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 494,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.462 million head. That was 9,000 head below last week and 927 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $84.000, up $1.000,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $88.925, up $0.975

May 26 Hogs  is at $92.800, up $0.875,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.