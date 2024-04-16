Hogs Higher on Turnaround Tuesday for Some

Lean hogs are trading with 20 to 55 cent gains on Tuesday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was reported at $86.14 in this morning’s report up 43 cents from yesterday afternoon’s print. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 17 cents higher at $90.73 on April 12.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was sharply lower in the Tuesday AM report, down $4.44 at $99.16. The belly led the way lower, with a drop of $23.77. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 488,000 head. That is 12,000 head above last Monday and a 12,056 head increase from the same week last year.

May 24 Hogs are at $94.650, up $0.325,

Jun 24 Hogs are at $102.950, up $0.500

Jul 24 Hogs is at $104.050, up $0.300,

