Hogs Higher on Turnaround Tuesday

Lean hogs posted gains of anywhere from a tick to 40 cents on Tuesday. December was the lone exception, a dime lower. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up $3.33 at $86.04 in this afternoon report. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 17 cents higher at $90.73 on April 12.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was sharply lower in the Tuesday PM report, down $4.05 at $99.55. The belly led the way lower, with a drop of $22.78, with the ham the only other cut reported lower, down $3.25. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 486,000 head, bringing the weekly total to 968,000 head. That is 29,000 head above last week and a 20,067 head increase from the same week last year.

May 24 Hogs closed at $94.725, up $0.400,

Jun 24 Hogs closed at $102.825, up $0.375

Jul 24 Hogs closed at $104.025, up $0.275,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.