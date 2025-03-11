Hogs Higher on Monday

Lean hog futures settled Monday with contracts up 70 to 95 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.90 on Monday afternoon, a penny above the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 28 cents from the previous day on March 5 at $89.90.

USDA’s Monday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout was 14 cents lower to $98.22 per cwt. The loin, rib, and belly were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated the Monday Federally inspected hog slaughter at 487,000 head. That is 2,000 head above last Monday and 29,835 head larger than the same week last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $88.300, up $0.950,

May 25 Hogs closed at $91.475, up $0.875

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $98.825, up $0.725,

