Hogs Higher at Midday

Lean hog futures are posing 15 to 25 cent higher trade so far on the Thursday session. The national average base hog price was not reported again on Thursday morning due to light volume, with the 5-day rolling average at $80.35. The CME Lean Hog Index was $87.45 on August 27, down 37 cents from the previous day.

Weekly Export Sales data showed a total of 42,244 MT in pork bookings in the week ending on August 22, an 8-week high. Pork export shipments were at a 3-week high at 29,266 MT in that week.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down 33 cents the Thursday AM report at $94.95 per cwt. The butt, rib, and ham primals were all reported lower. USDA estimated the Wednesday FI hog slaughter at 483,000 head, bringing the week to date total to 1.441 million head. That is 5,000 head below the previous week and 9,999 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $81.825, up $0.150,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $72.175, up $0.250

Feb 25 Hogs is at $74.700, up $0.200,

