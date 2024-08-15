Hogs Higher at Midday

Lean hog futures are showing 75 to 85 cent gains in the front months on Thursday for October’s first day as the lead month. The national average base hog price was up $1.59 at $85.11 on Thursday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was $90.18 on August 13, down 16 cents from the previous day.

Export Sales data showed 28,682 MT of pork sales in the week that ended on August 8, a calendar year low. Shipments were 7 week low at 28,821 MT.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $4.30 in the Thursday AM report at $103.61 per cwt. The picnic primal was the only reported lower, as the belly led the way, up $12.64. USDA estimated the Wednesday FI hog slaughter at 481,000 head bringing the week to date total to 1.446 million head. That is 72,000 head above the previous week and 37,924 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $76.675, up $0.750,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $68.100, up $0.850

Feb 25 Hogs is at $71.450, up $0.800,

