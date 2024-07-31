Hogs Higher at Midday

Lean hogs are posting 50 cent to $1.12 higher action on Monday. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $85.80 in the Wednesday morning report, a $6.12 increase from the morning prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $92.59 on July 29, up another 30 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down 66 cents in the Wednesday AM average carcass quote, at $104.94 per cwt. The rib, picnic, and ham were all lower, with the latter down $7.22. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 481,000 head, taking the WTD total to 954,000 head after Monday’s revision. That is up 20,000 head from last week but 1,562 head below the same week a year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs are at $91.825, up $0.625,

Oct 24 Hogs are at $75.650, up $0.875

Dec 24 Hogs is at $68.275, up $0.650,

