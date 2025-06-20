Hogs Higher Going Into Weekend, With Some New Life of Contract Highs

Lean hog futures closed out the Wednesday session mixed but are higher at midday on Friday. Nearby contracts show 20 to 80 cent gains, with July posting a new life of contract high at $112.92. USDA’s daily direct hog report showed the negotiated hog price at $113.12 on Thursday afternoon, down $0.95 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up $2.64 at $107.59.

Weekly Export Sales data showed a bounce back in pork sales during the week of June 12 to 28,196 MT. That was well above the week prior and 31.5% larger than the same week last year. Shipments during that week totaled 30,248 MT, down 10.4% from last week.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Friday morning was up $2.46 at $121.448. The rib and ham were the primals with the biggest jumps. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 471,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.889 million head. That is down 31,000 from last week on a revised Wednesday slaughter and 8,723 head below the same week last year.

