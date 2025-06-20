Stocks

Hogs Higher Going Into Weekend, With Some New Life of Contract Highs

June 20, 2025 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures closed out the Wednesday session mixed but are higher at midday on Friday.  Nearby contracts show 20 to 80 cent gains, with July posting a new life of contract high at $112.92. USDA’s daily direct hog report showed the negotiated hog price at $113.12 on Thursday afternoon, down $0.95 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up $2.64 at $107.59.

Weekly Export Sales data showed a bounce back in pork sales during the week of June 12 to 28,196 MT. That was well above the week prior and 31.5% larger than the same week last year. Shipments during that week totaled 30,248 MT, down 10.4% from last week.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Friday morning was up $2.46 at $121.448. The rib and ham were the primals with the biggest jumps. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 471,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.889 million head. That is down 31,000 from last week on a revised Wednesday slaughter and 8,723 head below the same week last year.

Jul 25 Hogs are at $112.475, up $0.300,
Aug 25 Hogs are at $112.350, up $0.350
Oct 25 Hogs is at $96.100, up $0.950,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.