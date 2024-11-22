News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Heading Higher on Friday

November 22, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Lean Hog futures are trading with contracts up 50 to 75 cents at midday. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $83.30 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $87.44 on November 20, down another 39 cents from the previous day. 

Year to date pork shipments have totaled 1.475 MT according to Export Sales data, which is up 6.2% from a year ago at the same time. Adding in unshipped sales for the total commitments show 1.654 MMT, which is 1.1% larger than last year.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported back higher on Friday morning, up 92 cents at $93.99 per cwt. The loin and rib primals were reported lower, with the others up in a range of 78 cents to $3.91, led by the ham. USDA estimated the Thursday FI hog slaughter at 487,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.953 million head. That is 29,000 head above last week and up 527,468 head from the same (Thanksgiving) week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs  are at $81.425, up $0.625,

Feb 25 Hogs  are at $85.425, up $0.775

Apr 25 Hogs  is at $89.675, up $0.750,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.