Hogs Head Lower on Tuesday

Lean hog futures were down 40 to 65 cents in the front months on Tuesday. The national average base hog price was reported at $83.26 on Tuesday afternoon, up 54 cents from the Monday PM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was $89.95 on August 16, down 14 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up 45 cents the Tuesday PM report at $97.54 per cwt. The picnic primal was the only reported lower, with the belly leading the way to the upside, $3.30 higher. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 482,000 head, taking the week to date total to 965,000 head. That is even with the previous week and 20,517 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $76.400, down $0.400,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $68.100, down $0.650

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $71.575, down $0.650,

