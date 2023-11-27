News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Head Lower to Start New Week

November 27, 2023 — 05:54 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Hogs saw losses of 62 cents to $1.85 on Monday, with Dec the exception, up 30 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was reported at an average price of $58.85 in the Monday PM report on light action, which was up $1.36 from the Friday afternoon price. The CME Lean Hog Index for 11/22 was down another 30 cents to $73.60.

Spec traders in lean hog futures and options reverted back to a net short by November 21 of just 14 contracts, a 13,223 contract position flip on the week. 

December pork cutout futures were down 20 cents. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value up a sharp $4.58 in Monday afternoon report at $88.75. All primulas were reported higher, with the belly up $17.61 and the picnic $5.55 higher. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 485,000 head for Monday. That was a 1,000 drop from last week and 5,000 head below the same week last year. 

Dec 23 Hogs  closed at $67.875, up $0.300,

Feb 24 Hogs  closed at $66.925, down $1.850

Dec 23 Pork Cutout  closed at $79.500, down $0.200,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.