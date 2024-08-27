Hogs Head Higher on Tuesday

Lean hog futures closed Tuesday with gains of 60 cents to $1.67. The national average base hog price was reported at $79.55 on Tuesday afternoon, down 62 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $88.22 on August 22, down 61 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $1.07 the Tuesday PM report at $96.05 per cwt. The ham primal was up $3.08, with the rib the only primal reported lower, down $1.35. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 479,000 head, bringing the week to date total to 958,000 head. That is 7,000 head above the previous week and 2,618 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $82.075, up $1.675,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $71.650, up $0.950

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $74.200, up $0.600,

