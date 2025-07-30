Hogs Getting a Wednesday Bounce

Lean hog futures are back up 40 to 50 cents in most front months on Tuesday, with August down a nickel. USDA’s national base hog price was up $8.76 from the on Tuesday AM report, at $114.30 this morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 11 cents at $110.41 on July 28.

USDA’s Wednesday AM FOB plant pork cutout value was 6 cents higher at $115.91 per cwt. The loin, butt, and ham primals were reported lower. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 460,000 head for Tuesday, with the week to date total at 902,000 head after a revised (18,000 head lower) Monday total. That was 21,000 head below last week and down 46,256 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs are at $107.200, down $0.050,

Oct 25 Hogs are at $89.225, up $0.500

Dec 25 Hogs is at $81.225, up $0.425,

