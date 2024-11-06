News & Insights

Hogs Getting a Midweek Bounce as Cutout Resumes Strength

The hog market is posting 40 to 65 cent gains on Wednesday. The national average base hog price was reported at $84.30 on Wednesday morning, a $1.91 increase from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $89.79 on November 4, up 41 cents from the day prior. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was back up $1.75 from the day prior in the Wednesday AM report at $103.18 per cwt. The butt, rib, and belly primals were reported higher, with the latter the driver, up $9.80. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 488,000 head, with the weekly total at 977,000. That is 1,000 head above the previous week and 766 head larger than the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs  are at $81.675, up $0.550,

Feb 25 Hogs  are at $85.150, up $0.650

Apr 25 Hogs  is at $88.525, up $0.425,

