Hogs Getting a Midweek Bounce as Cutout Resumes Strength

The hog market is posting 40 to 65 cent gains on Wednesday. The national average base hog price was reported at $84.30 on Wednesday morning, a $1.91 increase from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $89.79 on November 4, up 41 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was back up $1.75 from the day prior in the Wednesday AM report at $103.18 per cwt. The butt, rib, and belly primals were reported higher, with the latter the driver, up $9.80. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 488,000 head, with the weekly total at 977,000. That is 1,000 head above the previous week and 766 head larger than the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs are at $81.675, up $0.550,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $85.150, up $0.650

Apr 25 Hogs is at $88.525, up $0.425,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.