Hogs Get Wednesday Pop Higher

Lean hog futures posted gains of $1 to $1.85 on the Wednesday session. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $89.86 on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.02 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 21 cents on February 24 at $89.47.

Wednesday afternoon’s FOB plant pork cutout value was $1.01 higher at $96.66 per cwt. The butt, rib, and ham were all reported lower, with the rest of the primals higher led by the belly, up $10.30. USDA reported Wednesday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter estimated at 490,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.469 million head. That is 12,000 head above last week but down 1,325 head from the same week last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $88.300, up $1.725,

May 25 Hogs closed at $92.450, up $1.850

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $100.875, up $1.775,

