Hogs Get a Thursday Pop

Lean hogs closed out the Thursday session with contracts up 17 cents to $1.10. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $85.23 in the Thursday afternoon report, a 53 cent drop from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $93.08 on July 30, up another 49 cents from the previous day.

Pork export sales totaled 31,549 MT during the week that ended on 7/25, a 4-week high. Shipments totaled 30,141 MT in that week, a 4-week low.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was back up 98 cents in the Thursday PM average carcass quote, at $105.86 per cwt. All primals except the butt were reported higher. USDA estimated the Thursday FI hog slaughter at 481,000 head, taking the WTD total to 1.916 head. That is up 28,000 head from last week and 20,300 head above the same week a year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $93.150, up $0.875,

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $77.025, up $1.100

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $69.325, up $0.600,

