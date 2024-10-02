Hogs Get Pop on Tuesday

Lean hogs closed with contracts up $1 to $1.40 on Tuesday. The national average base hog price was reported at $77.79 on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.11 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $84.01 on September 27, down 2 cents from the day prior.

Several ports along the East Coast have been shut down due to a strike by workers halting container traffic, likely impacting some pork shipments in the coming days.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value up 47 cents in the Tuesday PM report at $96.31 per cwt. The loin, picnic, and rib were the primals reported lower, with the other primals up by a range of 56 cents to $2.76. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 486,000 head, with the weekly total at 971,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from the previous week and 285 head above the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $83.500, up $1.250,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $74.600, up $1.325

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $78.575, up $1.200,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.