Hogs Get a Midweek Bounce as Traders Look to Thursday Action

Lean hog futures closed 25 to 45 cents higher on Wednesday. Preliminary open interest was down 1,079 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price from Wednesday afternoon was reported at $93.42, up 37 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 58 cents on October 13 at $97.99.

USDA’s FOB pork carcass cutout from the Wednesday PM report was down $1.80 at $101.96 per cwt. All primals were reported lower, with the belly leading the way, down $4.01. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 492,000 head, taking the week to date total at 1.468 million head. That is up 13,000 head from last week and 16,211 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $83.600, up $0.450,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $85.700, up $0.250

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $89.325, up $0.275,

