Hogs Gather Support from the Pork Cutout

Lean hogs closed out the Monday session with contracts up 80 cents to $1.42. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $84.04 on Monday afternoon, up $1.62 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $89.71 on July 18, up 44 cents from the previous day.

USDA reported the Monday PM Pork Cutout Value $2.36 higher at $104.52. The loin and rib primals were lower, with the ham and belly price increases leading the upward charge for the cutout. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 459,000 head, down from the 478,000 head last week and just 967 head below the same Monday last year.

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $92.375, up $0.800,

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $75.975, up $1.425

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $67.950, up $1.025,

