Stocks

Hogs Gap Higher on Monday

June 17, 2025 — 12:58 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are posting $1.50 to $2.05 gains at midday after gapping higher at the open.  USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $106.56 on Monday morning, up $2.51 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up $1.06 on June 12, at $102.81.

Speculators in lean hog futures and options are regaining some bullish attitude, as their net long position was increased by 16,592 contracts as of June 10th. That took them to a net long of 118,218 contracts.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Monday morning was up 87 cents at $118.93. The rib was the only primal reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for the week was estimated at 2.387 million head. That is up 32,000 from last week and 4,648 head larger than the same week last year.

Jul 25 Hogs  are at $111.525, up $2.050,

Aug 25 Hogs  are at $111.875, up $1.750

Oct 25 Hogs  is at $95.775, up $1.575,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.