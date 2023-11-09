Hogs Gaining 1% on Pork Production Cut

Hog futures are trading 55 to 80 cents higher at midday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog for Thursday morning was 47 cents higher at $69.09. The CME Lean Hog Index increased by 4c to $76.27 on 11/06.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 49k MT of pork was sold during the week that ended 11/2. That was the largest single week sale since the week of April 20th. Pork shipments were also a 19-wk high at 35.5k MT, bringing the yearly total to 1.326 MMT.

USDA reduced their projection for quarterly pork production. Q4 of ’23 was 94m lbs lower, Q1 of ’24 came down 50m, followed by a -45, -35, and -35m lbs by Q4 ’24. 2023’s total output is listed at 27.217 billion lbs, with 27.730 billion as the ’24 projected total.

Pork cutout futures are currently trading mixed on thin volume and OI, with a 37c gain for Dec and a 42c drop in the other nearbys. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was a nickel higher for Thursday morning at $86.63. Federally inspected hog slaughter is estimated at 1.464 million head for the week through Wednesday. That is 20k more than last week and compares to 1.459m during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $72.150, up $0.650,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $75.575, up $0.725

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $81.350, up $0.375,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.