Hogs Gain Strength on Tuesday

August 07, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Lean hogs saw 12 to 70 cent gains across most front months on Tuesday. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at 85.88 in the Tuesday PM print, down $8.97 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $93.59 on August 2, down 5 cents from the previous day.

Census data converted to a carcass basis showed exports at 524.1 million lbs during June, which was a 4-year low for the month and down 10.4% from May. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down $1.97 in the Tuesday afternoon quote, at $102.31 per cwt. The ham was down $5.09 and led the charge to the downside. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 482,000 head, with this week’s at total 893,000. That is down 61,000 head from last week and 1,931 head above the same week a year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs  closed at $91.275, up $0.125,

Oct 24 Hogs  closed at $76.400, up $0.675

Dec 24 Hogs  closed at $68.950, up $0.350,

