Hogs Gain on Monday

Front month lean hog prices closed Monday ~$1 off the daily highs, but still $0.32 to $2.05 higher on the day. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $81.32 in the AM report with no comparison to Friday.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $2.95 stronger on Monday afternoon to $96.61 while bellies were shown $11.85 higher at $123.23. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Monday at 353k head compared to 484k head last week and 486k head during the same week last year.

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $86.950, up $0.325,

May 24 Hogs closed at $93.750, up $1.250

Apr 24 Pork Cutout closed at $96.725, up $1.100,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

