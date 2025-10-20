Hogs Focus on Monday Trade After Weakness Last Week

Lean hog futures were steady to 35 cents lower across most front months on Friday as December was $1.65 lower last week. Preliminary open interest was down 10,558 contracts on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price from Friday afternoon was reported at $90.14, down $1.33 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 61 cents on October 15 at $96.59.

USDA’s FOB pork carcass cutout from the Friday AM report was down 53 cents to $102.70 per cwt. The ham and belly were the only primals reported higher, with the latter up $5.16. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.588 million head. That is up 11,000 head from last week but 17,573 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $82.375, down $0.225,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $84.775, down $0.325

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $88.650, down $0.200,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.