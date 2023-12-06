Hogs Flipped Red for Week’s Move

Front month lean hog futures ended the session with $1.12 to $1.45 losses on Tuesday. The Feb contract now sits at a 75c loss for the week to date. The National Average Base Hog price fell by $2.26 to $53.96 in the AM report. The 12/01 CME Lean Hog Index was another 74 cents weaker to $69.84.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased another 24 cents on Tuesday afternoon to $84.67. USDA reported the FI hog slaughter at 488k head, setting the weekly total at 971k head. That compares to 960k head last week and 977k during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $66.825, down $1.225,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $69.350, down $1.450

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $81.250, down $0.550,

