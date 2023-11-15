Hogs Flip Lower for the Week after Tuesday

Lean hogs closed $0.60 to $1.10 in the red yesterday, flipping Dec to net loss for the week to date by 40 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $63.81 for Tuesday afternoon, down by $2.28. The CME Lean Hog Index was 23 cents lower to $76.05 on 11/10.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $0.83 stronger to $87.60. The CME Fresh Bacon Index was listed at $139.01, from $137.44 the week prior.

USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter at 484k head for Tuesday, leaving the week’s total at 954k. That compares to 976k head last week and 970k head during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $72.300, down $1.050,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $75.925, down $1.100

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $82.025, down $0.925,

