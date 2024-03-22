Hogs Firming Up on Friday

Hogs are still down by triple digits for the week’s move at Friday’s midday, though futures are firming up some into the weekend with the board 20 to 55 cents in the black for the day. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was listed at $80.52 on Friday morning, down by another 33 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index for 3/19 was 39 cents stronger to $83.21.

Pork cutout futures are down by as much as 85 cents through midday, though volume and OI remain thin. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $94.59 on Friday morning, up by $2.51. The rib primals recovered in the AM report with a +$15.93 quote of $181.77. The week’s FI hog slaughter was estimated at 1.952 million head through Thursday. That compares to 1.898m last week and 1.923 million during the same week last year.

April 24 Hogs are at $84.475, down $0.425,

May 24 Hogs are at $90.300, up $0.400

April 24 Pork Cutout is at $92.425, down $0.100,

