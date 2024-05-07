Hogs Firmer on Tuesday

Lean hogs are trading steady to 60 cents higher across most contracts on Tuesday’s midday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up $1.77 from the Monday afternoon report at $94.18 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 16 cents on May 3 at $90.80.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down $1.96 in the Tuesday morning report at $97.54. The belly (-$7.97) and the loin (-$3.96) were the drivers to the downside, with all other primals higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 481,000 head. That is 5,000 head above last week and up 9,570 head from the same Monday last year.

May 24 Hogs are at $92.300, up $0.125,

Jun 24 Hogs are at $98.200, up $0.025

Jul 24 Hogs is at $102.700, up $0.550,

