Hogs Firmed Up on Wednesday

Ahead of the Hogs and Pigs update from USDA this afternoon, hog futures were 25 to 52 cents in the black on Wednesday. Going into today’s open, Dec is at a net 60c gain for the week, and October is up 60 cents as well. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price fell 37 cents to $76.62 on Wednesday afternoon. The Tuesday afternoon quote was $76.88. CME’s 9/25 Lean Hog Index was 39 cents lower to $86.31.

Pork cutout futures ended in the black by 35 to 42 cents for the midweek session. USDA had the National Pork Carcass Cutout Value 52 cents weaker on Wednesday afternoon to $97.76. USDA estimates the weekly FI hog slaughter at 1.442m head for the week through Wednesday. That is down by 12k head for the week and is 6k head lower yr/yr.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $82.125, up $0.500,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $72.775, up $0.425

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $92.650, up $0.400,

