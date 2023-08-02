Hogs Finished Tuesday Mixed

Lean hog futures were 5 to 45 cents weaker in the nearby futures at the close on Tuesday. The deferred months were UNCH to 15 cents higher to tighten the discount. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price increased $2.29 on Tuesday to $104 flat. The WCB price was shown as $104.21 and the ECB quote was $2.80. The CME Lean Hog Index increased 19 cents to $106 flat for 7/28.

Pork cutout futures were mostly higher but also closed mixed on the day. October faded 2 cents for the close, while the other front months were 2 to 55 cents higher. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.95 weaker in the Tuesday afternoon report. USDA estimates FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 476,000 head. That put the week’s total at 952k head, or 29k more than last week and 68k more than the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $103.675, down $0.450,

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $85.650, down $0.350

Aug 23 Pork Cutout closed at $111.500, up $0.550,

