Hogs Finish Thursday Mixed

Lean hog futures were down by $0.02 to $1.05 on the Thursday session. Deferred contracts closed higher widening the premium to the nearby contracts. The National Average Base Hog quote dropped by 42 cents to $80.13. CME’s Lean Hog Index for 8/29 was down by another $1.74 to $90.67.

The USDA FAS reported 36,878 MT of pork bookings for the week that ended 8/24. That was up 12% for the week as a 17-wk high and was more than double the same week last year. Mexico and China were the top buyers for the week. Weekly shipments were reported at 31,269 MT – an 8-wk high, bringing the total shipments for the year to 1.045 MMT. That is up 7% from last year’s pace.

Pork cutout futures ended the day with $0.10 to $1.90 losses. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 10 cents stronger in the PM report to $92.22. USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter for the week through Thursday at 1.894m head, up from 1.876m head last week by 30k head lighter yr/yr.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $82.550, down $1.050,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $74.325, down $0.775

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $93.775, down $0.750,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.