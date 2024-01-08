Hogs Finish Off Highs but in Black for Monday

Lean hog futures were $0.60 to $1.15 higher across the front months on Monday’s close. That left the March contract 17 cents off the high for the close. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was 34 cents stronger to $44.90. The CME Lean Hog Index dropped by a penny to $65.85 for 1/4.

Pork cutout futures closed 65 cents in the black. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday was 82 cents higher to $85.02, with mixed primals. USDA reported the week’s pork production at 514.2 million lbs. a 0.3% lag from last year’s start. Federally inspected hog slaughter was shown at 489k head for Monday, matching the same week last year.

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $70.600, up $0.600,

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $77.525, up $1.150

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $83.550, up $0.650,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

