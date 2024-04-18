Hogs Feeling Heavy on Thursday

Hogs are trading 40 cents to $1 lower across most contracts on Thursday’s session. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was $2.04 at $90.49 in the Thursday morning report. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 38 cents higher at $91.36 on April 16.

Pork export sales during the week that ended on April 11 were tallied at 21,830 MT, a MY low. Actual shipments were the second largest this MY at 41,720 MT, with 16,200 MT shipped to Mexico and 6,500 MT to Japan.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up $2.44 in the Thursday morning report, at $101.99. The belly led the charge higher with a $19.78 gain, as the picnic was the only other primal to be reported higher. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 486,000 head, bringing the weekly total to 1.454 million head. That is 26,000 head above last week and a 28,850 head increase from the same week last year.

May 24 Hogs are at $94.525, down $0.400,

Jun 24 Hogs are at $101.925, down $0.800

Jul 24 Hogs is at $103.550, down $0.750,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.