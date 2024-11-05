Hogs Falling on Tuesday

The hog market is falling lower on Tuesday, with contracts down 50 cents to $1.40. The national average base hog price was reported at $82.39 on Tuesday Morning, well above the $77.50 reported on Monday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $89.38 on November 1, up 86 cents from the day prior.

Converted Census data to a carcass basis shows September pork exports at 549.2 million lbs. That is a record for the month, up 7.3% from last year, but 2% below the August total.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down $102.06 from the day prior in the Tuesday AM report at $102.06 per cwt. The loin, butt, ham, and belly primals were reported lower. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 489,000 head. That is 1,000 head above the previous Monday but 1,920 head below the same week

Dec 24 Hogs are at $81.825, down $1.400,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $84.650, down $0.675

Apr 25 Hogs is at $88.100, down $0.500,

