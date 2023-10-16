Hogs Falling Triple Digits to Start the Week

Current board prices show lean hog futures are down by as much as 1.8%. The Dec, Feb, and April contracts are all each triple digits in the red. The National Average Base Hog price was withheld to protect confidentiality this morning, but was shown at $72.07 on Friday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was $82.11 on 10/12, down by 31 cents.

Pork cutout futures are also weaker through Monday’s midday, with prices $0.50 to $0.97 in the red. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.39 higher on Monday morning to $91.89. USDA had pork production 2.2% higher for the week with 545m lbs. Hog slaughter through Saturday was estimated at 2.609m head, up by 1.8% for the week. The YTD totals were 99.288m head for slaughter and 21.140b lbs for production, up 1.4% and 0.2% respectively.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $68.375, down $1.125,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $73.100, down $1.250

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $78.075, down $0.975,

