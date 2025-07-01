Hogs Falling On Monday, with Cutout Pressure

Lean hog futures are down $2.17 to $2.80 at Monday’s midday. USDA’s national base hog price was up $4.66 in the Monday morning report, with negotiated trade at $112.51. The CME Lean Hog Index was 13 cents higher at $112.02 on June 26.

CFTC data showed the managed money crowd in lean hog futures and options adding 4,442 contracts to their now record net long position of 134,292 contracts.

USDA’s Monday morning FOB plant pork cutout value was back down 93 cents at $116.53. The rib and ham led the charge lower, with all other primals reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter for last week as estimated at 2.408 million head by USDA. That is up 51,000 head from last week but 9,344 head below the same week last year.

Jul 25 Hogs are at $110.625, down $2.625,

Aug 25 Hogs are at $107.475, down $2.800

Oct 25 Hogs is at $92.450, down $2.175,

