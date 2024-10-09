Hogs Falling at Midday

Lean hog futures are trading with 27 cent to $1.90 losses on Wednesday. The national average base hog price was reported at $75.52 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.22 on October 7, down 4 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was reported at $95.63 per cwt in the Wednesday AM release, back up 82 cents from the day prior. The belly carried the load, up $7.32, with the other 5 primals reported lower. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 484,000 head, with the week to date total at 955,000 head. That is down 16,000 head from the previous week on a revision lower to Monday’s total and 13,558 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $83.850, down $0.275,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $75.275, down $1.900

Feb 25 Hogs is at $79.100, down $1.675,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.